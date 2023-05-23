Chargers add $2 million in incentives to Austin Ekeler contract after trade request

The Los Angeles Chargers and running back Austin Ekeler have agreed to a contract revision that ends his trade request for the time-being. The Chargers have added $2 million in incentives to his contract, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ekeler had requested a trade for an opportunity to receive a larger contract. He was skipping voluntary activities, and things were looking to come to a head as mandatory minicamp approached. Instead, it appears he will head to June minicamp and then training camp later this summer comfortable with his contract status.

This fall marks the final year of a four-year contract Ekeler signed in March of 2020. He was due $6.25 million in base salary with no incentives. It’s unclear what the incentives are, but his apparent willingness to agree to this revision suggests they are reachable. He’s the team’s starting running back, so he’ll get plenty of work to reach whatever those incentives might be.