 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chargers add $2 million in incentives to Austin Ekeler contract after trade request

Ekeler had demanded a trade, but appears set to finish out his contract this fall.

By David Fucillo
Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers carries the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the game in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers and running back Austin Ekeler have agreed to a contract revision that ends his trade request for the time-being. The Chargers have added $2 million in incentives to his contract, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ekeler had requested a trade for an opportunity to receive a larger contract. He was skipping voluntary activities, and things were looking to come to a head as mandatory minicamp approached. Instead, it appears he will head to June minicamp and then training camp later this summer comfortable with his contract status.

This fall marks the final year of a four-year contract Ekeler signed in March of 2020. He was due $6.25 million in base salary with no incentives. It’s unclear what the incentives are, but his apparent willingness to agree to this revision suggests they are reachable. He’s the team’s starting running back, so he’ll get plenty of work to reach whatever those incentives might be.

More From DraftKings Nation