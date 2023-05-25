Report: Jaguars signing K Brandon McManus to a one-year deal

The Jacksonville Jaguars are signing former Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus to a one-year deal. McManus announced his surprise release on Tuesday and already has a new home lined up for the 2023 season. The Jags already have Riley Patterson on the roster, so this will be a training camp battle to watch.

Former Broncos’ kicker Brandon McManus is signing a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per source. McManus was released Tuesday and found work less than 48 hours later. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 25, 2023

McManus had been with the Denver Broncos since 2014. He largely benefitted from kicking at altitude and was known for his lengthy kicks. McManus’ career-long was 61 yards that he hit in 2021. Last year, he connected on 28 of his 36 field goal attempts and 25 of his 27 extra point attempts.

Patterson began his career with the Detroit Lions in 2021 before playing all 17 games with the Jaguars last season. He hit 30 of his 35 field goal attempts and 36 of his 37 extra points. If he can show that consistency in training camp, Jacksonville could very well go with the 23-year-old Patterson over the veteran McManus for the regular season.