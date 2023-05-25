Jimmy Garoppolo not cleared to practice at Raiders OTA’s due to foot injury

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels confirmed to the media on Thursday that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is not yet cleared to practice due his foot injury. The Raiders began their OTA’s this week and the veteran did not take part in either of the practice sessions on Monday or Tuesday. There is no timetable on when he’ll be able to return to the field.

Starting most of the 2022 season for the San Francisco 49ers in place of an injured Trey Lance, Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in their Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins last December. He was declared out for the rest of the season and would later have surgery in March. This, of course, opened the door for Brock Purdy to take the reigns and carry the Niners on a surprise run to the NFC Championship Game. With two younger QB’s in Purdy and Lance to choose from, San Francisco finally decided to go its separate ways with Jimmy G and he ended up landing in Las Vegas in free agency.

The Raiders’ QB room at the moment includes veteran Brian Hoyer and rookie Aidan O’Connell. And before you get any ideas, no, new partial owner Tom Brady is unlikely to come out of retirement and compete for the starting job.