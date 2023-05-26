Cardinals release WR DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals robbed Bill O’Brien and the Houston Texans when they traded for DeAndre Hopkins in 2020. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, Hopkins was nearing the end of his contract and trading him would save the Cardinals a $30.75 million cap hit in 2023 and leave behind $22.6 million in dead cap, saving Arizona $8.15 million. But, Hopkins also said on the Pat McAfee show that he would be flexible with the last two years of his contract.

Instead of a trade, the Cardinals have decided to release the veteran wide receiver on Friday afternoon. The Cardinals can still trade Hopkins despite the release but it’s a small window and is unlikely to happen. Now, he has the ability to pick his destination among teams interested rather than leaving his fate in the hands of Arizona.

We have released Deandre Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/POnAb3uhWH — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 26, 2023

Hopkins will be heading into his 11th season in the NFL. He spent seven with the Texans and was only able to re-create his output during his first with the Cardinals. Hopkins has played 10 games or fewer in back-to-back years. He is coming off a season with 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns. Arizona had a revolving door at quarterback due to injury, so don’t be surprised is quarterback stability is one of his priorities in his decision.