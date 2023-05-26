Report: Saints bring in Jon Gruden during OTA’s to help install offense

The New Orleans Saints began their OTA’s this week and have turned to a familiar face from Derek Carr’s past to help craft the offense.

The Saints brought in Jon Gruden to help install the offense this week, per Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Time-Picayune. Gruden, of course, served as Carr’s head coach with the Las Vegas Raiders from 2018 to 2021.

Serving as more of an offensive consultant this week, this is Gruden’s first involvement with an NFL franchise since his controversial exit from the Raiders in 2021. A league investigation into the Washington Commanders for workplace misconduct uncovered several scandalous emails between Gruden and then Commanders general manager Bruce Allen, where the coach made racist and homophobic remarks. Mired in the controversy, Gruden stepped down as the Raiders’ head coach on October 21 with his public image damaged. The Super Bowl winning coach promptly removed from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ring of Honor shortly afterwards.

It remains to be seen if Gruden aiding Carr and the Saints is a one-off, or if the coach is gradually easing his way back into a formal position with an organization.