Randall Cobb to join Aaron Rodgers in New York on 1-year deal

The Jets add yet another Packer

By Chet Gresham
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leave the field together after losing to the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. Appleton Post-Crescent-USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Jets are signing wide receiver Randall Cobb to a one-year deal, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Cobb will join his friend and longtime quarterback Aaron Rodgers after Rodgers was traded to the Jets. 1 Jets Drive, Florham Park, New Jersey has quickly become Little Lambeau ad the Jets try to make Rodgers’ late career move easier.

The Jets added Rodgers’ ex-offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, wide receiver Allen Lazard and backup quarterback Tim Boyle to help entice the four-time MVP to schlep it on over to New Jersey. And now they add the player who appears to be one of his closest friends from the Packers.

Cobb suffered a high-ankle sprain late last season with the Packers, but feared it was broken and that his career might be over. But thankfully for him he will get a little more time in the league.

Cobb played in 13 games last season, but started three. He was a role player in Green Bay and will likely be the same in New York as he goes into his 11th season at 33 years of age.

