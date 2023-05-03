Randall Cobb to join Aaron Rodgers in New York on 1-year deal

The New York Jets are signing wide receiver Randall Cobb to a one-year deal, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Cobb will join his friend and longtime quarterback Aaron Rodgers after Rodgers was traded to the Jets. 1 Jets Drive, Florham Park, New Jersey has quickly become Little Lambeau ad the Jets try to make Rodgers’ late career move easier.

The Jets added Rodgers’ ex-offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, wide receiver Allen Lazard and backup quarterback Tim Boyle to help entice the four-time MVP to schlep it on over to New Jersey. And now they add the player who appears to be one of his closest friends from the Packers.

Cobb suffered a high-ankle sprain late last season with the Packers, but feared it was broken and that his career might be over. But thankfully for him he will get a little more time in the league.

Cobb played in 13 games last season, but started three. He was a role player in Green Bay and will likely be the same in New York as he goes into his 11th season at 33 years of age.