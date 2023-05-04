When, where are Giants’ OTAs, minicamp for 2023 NFL season?

The New York Giants reached the postseason for the first time since 2016 with their first playoff win since beating the New England Patriots in the 2011 Super Bowl. The Giants have a big year ahead to develop a winning culture for a franchise that hasn’t had that in a while.

You couldn’t call the 2022 season anything other than success, reaching the postseason in Year 1 of the Brian Daboll era. Daniel Jones completed 67.2% of throws, which was his highest as a pro.

Players are not required to attend OTA workouts during the offseason, though they can be fined if they miss mandatory minicamp in June.

All off-season team activities will take place at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, East Rutherford, NJ.

Post-Draft rookie minicamp

Dates: May 5-7

OTA offseason workouts

Dates: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9

Mandatory minicamp

Dates: June 13-15

Players not participating due to contract disputes

Running back Saquon Barkley could be in a contract dispute this offseason as he looks for a long-term deal.