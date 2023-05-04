When, where are Jets’ OTAs, minicamp for 2023 NFL season?

The New York Jets made the biggest move in the offseason by with the Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers. The Jets may have been a quarterback away from being a playoff team last season, and they made a significant upgrade at the position heading into the offseason program.

The Jets finished with a 7-10 record in the second season of the Robert Saleh era, and they haven’t been in the playoffs since 2010. New York used four starting quarterbacks last season, and you won’t find a bigger upgrade at the QB position this offseason.

Players are not required to attend OTAs, which are voluntary, but they’ll be fined if they miss mandatory minicamp in June.

All off-season team activities will take place at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, Florham Park, NJ.

Post-Draft rookie minicamp

Dates: May 5-7

OTA offseason workouts

Dates: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9

Mandatory minicamp

Dates: June 13-15

Player not participating due to contract dispute

All-Pro Quinnen Williams skipped start of the offseason voluntary workout program as he seeks a new contract. The Jets want to sign the star defender, but he could continue to miss time with the team as they work on a new deal.