When, where are Bears’ OTAs, minicamp for 2023 NFL season?

The Chicago Bears are getting ready to start their offseason program coming out of the NFL Draft. Chicago is entering an important season for the franchise in Year 2 of the Matt Eberflus era and Justin Fields’ third campaign as a pro.

The Bears were the worst team in the NFL last season with a 3-14 record. While the offense was below average, the bigger surprise was the defense that ranked 31st in yards per play. Chicago traded away its first overall pick in a quarterback-heavy draft but added plenty of talent last weekend.

Teams are not able to fine players for missing OTAs, which are completely voluntary, but players are required to attend mandatory minicamps in June.

All off-season team activities will take place at Halas Hall, Lake Forest, IL

Post-Draft rookie minicamp

Dates: May 5-7

OTA offseason workouts

Dates: May 22-23, 26, May 30-June 1, June 5-8

Mandatory minicamp

Dates: June 13-15

Players not participating due to contract disputes

None expected