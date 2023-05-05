When, where are Ravens’ OTAs, minicamp for 2023 NFL season?

After dominating the headlines for much of the offseason, the Baltimore Ravens enter a pivotal 2023 season with much-needed clarity at the quarterback position.

The Ravens are coming off a 10-7 record in the 2022 season and a wild-card berth despite missing franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson for much of the late-season stretch. After being eliminated in the wild-card round, Baltimore entered a vital offseason as the organization and quarterback Lamar Jackson struggled to agree on a contract extension for months on end.

Shortly before the draft, both parties agreed to a five-year, $260 million deal with an average of $52 million per year that effectively made Jackson the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Teams are not able to fine players for missing OTAs, which are completely voluntary, but players are required to attend mandatory minicamps in June.

All off-season team activities will take place from the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md.

Post-Draft rookie minicamp

Dates: May 5-7

OTA offseason workouts

Dates: May 22, May 24-25, May 30, June 1-2, June 5-6, June 8-9

Mandatory minicamp

Dates: June 13-15

Players not participating due to contract disputes

None expected