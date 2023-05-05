When, where are Chiefs’ OTAs, minicamp for 2023 NFL season?

The Kansas City Chiefs are riding high from yet another Super Bowl victory. It wasn’t easy, as all world quarterback Patrick Mahomes played in the big game with a high-ankle sprain after doing so in the AFC Championship game as well. There is no doubt the Chiefs 2022 season was impressive. After losing their top receiver Tyreek Hill, it looked like the Chiefs might have a down year, but the rest is history.

Kansas City will start their rookie minicamp this weekend, and then ramp up OTAs, culminating in mandatory minicamp in mid-June. Then the team will get a month off before returning to training camp in mid-July.

The good news is that Mahomes is all in on offseason workouts and usually goes above and beyond to get ready for the season. They should continue to be ready to compete with the best teams in the league.

All off-season team activities will take place at The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex, Kansas City, MO.

Post-Draft rookie minicamp

Dates: May 6-8

OTA offseason workouts

Dates: May 22-24, May 30-June 1, June 6-9

Mandatory minicamp

Dates: June 13-15

Players not participating due to contract disputes

None expected