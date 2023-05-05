When, where are Indianapolis Colts’ OTAs, minicamp for 2023 NFL season?

The Indianapolis Colts come into this season with some renewed hope, as they just drafted a quarterback at No. 4 overall in Anthony Richardson. This comes after years of adding veteran quarterbacks that only lasted a year, if that.

Shane Steichen, their new head coach, coming off a Super Bowl appearance with the Eagles, will look to get the somewhat raw Richardson ready for the season starting this weekend as the team starts rookie minicamp.

All off-season team activities will take place at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, IN.

Post-Draft rookie minicamp

Dates: May 5-8

OTA offseason workouts

Dates: May 23-25, May 31-June 2, June 5-8

Mandatory minicamp

Dates: June 13-15

Players not participating due to contract disputes

Running back Jonathan Taylor says that he will not holdout for a new contract.