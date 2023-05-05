 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When, where are Indianapolis Colts’ OTAs, minicamp for 2023 NFL season?

The Colts get going soon with rookie minicamp.

By Chet Gresham

Quarterback Anthony Richardson of Florida participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 04, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts come into this season with some renewed hope, as they just drafted a quarterback at No. 4 overall in Anthony Richardson. This comes after years of adding veteran quarterbacks that only lasted a year, if that.

Shane Steichen, their new head coach, coming off a Super Bowl appearance with the Eagles, will look to get the somewhat raw Richardson ready for the season starting this weekend as the team starts rookie minicamp.

All off-season team activities will take place at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, IN.

Post-Draft rookie minicamp

Dates: May 5-8

OTA offseason workouts

Dates: May 23-25, May 31-June 2, June 5-8

Mandatory minicamp

Dates: June 13-15

Players not participating due to contract disputes

Running back Jonathan Taylor says that he will not holdout for a new contract.

