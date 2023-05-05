When, where are Packers’ OTAs, minicamp for 2023 NFL season?

The Green Bay Packers are entering into the Jordan Love era. The team’s new quarterback has been waiting in the wings for the past three years and will finally get his chance to shine in 2023. While plenty can happen between now and the start of the season, Green Bay is projected to take an uncharacteristic step back in the NFC North in favor of the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

Green Bay went 8-9 last season and finished in third place in the division. While the biggest change will be quarterback Aaron Rodgers on a different team next season, he took with him Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, leaving the Packers’ receiving corps full of young receivers. There is an overall sense of the changing of the guard throughout the team as veterans Mason Crosby, Robert Tonyan, Krys Barnes and Adrian Amos are either signed with other teams or have yet to re-sign with Green Bay.

All off-season team activities will take place at the Don Hutson Center, Green Bay’s practice facility. Training camp that starts towards the end of July will be held at Ray Nitsche Field.

Post-Draft rookie minicamp

Dates: May 5-8

OTA offseason workouts

Dates: May 22-23, 25; May 30-31 and June 2; and June 5-6, 8. Teams can hold 10 total practices, but no live contact is permitted.

Mandatory minicamp

Dates: June 13-15. Teams are allowed to have three mandatory practices.

Player(s) not participating due to contract dispute(s)

There haven’t been any reported players that are planning to sit out mandatory offseason events. The expectation was that quarterback Aaron Rodgers might, but he has been traded to the New York Jets.