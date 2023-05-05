When, where are Eagles’ OTAs, minicamp for 2023 NFL season?

With free agency and the NFL Draft officially in the rearview mirror, the reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles enter their offseason program as one of the few consensus contenders ahead of the 2023 season.

After narrowly falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, the goal for the Eagles is simple: punch their ticket back to title contention. After losing a handful of key defensive stalwarts like Javon Hargrave and C. J. Gardner-Johnson, Philadelphia loaded up by selecting a handful of players from Georgia’s renowned defense.

Most importantly, they locked down their future by extending quarterback Jalen Hurts with a five-year, $255 million contract.

Teams are not able to fine players for missing OTAs, which are completely voluntary, but players are required to attend mandatory minicamps in June.

All off-season team activities will take place at the Novacare Complex in Philadelphia, PA.

Post-Draft rookie minicamp

Dates: May 5-6

OTA offseason workouts

Dates: May 30, June 1-2, June 5-6, June 8

Mandatory minicamp

Dates: N/A

Players not participating due to contract disputes

None expected