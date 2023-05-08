When will the 2023 NFL schedule be released?

The NFL offseason is packed with important dates to look forward to as we near the next season. The biggest is arguably the NFL Draft which determines where that year’s draft class will begin its pro careers. Another big date many people have circled is the NFL schedule release date. This season it will happen at 8 pm ET on Thursday, May 11 in a three-hour show on NFL Network.

We already knew that the preseason will start with the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets matching up in this year’s Hall of Fame Game on August 5 and that there will be five international games on the schedule. Three of them will be hosted by the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England. Rather than a game in Mexico this season, the NFL will be heading back to Germany. There will be two games there hosted by the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs.