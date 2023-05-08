 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking down 2023 strength of schedule by Super Bowl odds, win total, and traditional format

We use three different numbers to look at strength of schedule for the 2023 NFL season.

By Chet Gresham
Quarterback Derek Carr of the New Orleans Saints speaks to members of the media after signing a four-year contract with the Saints at New Orleans Saints Indoor Practice Facility on March 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NFL schedule should be released May 11th or very close to then, but we already know the teams who will match up. Thankfully we don’t need dates to calculate strength of schedule, which we have done below.

In years’ past, strength of schedule (SOS) has been calculated by the previous year’s winning percentage of all a team’s opponents combined. That number can give you a round about look at how tough your team’s schedule is, but it takes out a lot of important factors. Those factors mostly revolve around changes each team makes or has thrust upon them during the off-season.

Those changes can be getting injured players back and healthy, impact draft picks, coaching changes, and trades. And to really do SOS as well as possible, you need a way to project each team based on that new information.

The win total and Super Bowl odds that Sportsbooks give are my favorite way we have to have some kind of uniform look at the upcoming season.

Win Total SOS

I prefer win total SOS to the rest, so we’ll start there. During the upcoming 2023 NFL season, the teams with the easiest schedules also happen to be teams in the NFC South, the Falcons and Saints to be exact. The NFC South gets to face the AFC South, along with their own wretched division. They also get the now Aaron Rodgers-less NFC North.

Sure, there are good teams on their schedule and teams that could outplay their win-total, but in context, they are by far the top beneficiaries of an easy schedule this season. Derek Carr landed in a much better situation than the AFC West this year.

The AFC East has the toughest schedule this season, as they face their own division with the Bills, Dolphins and Rodgers led Jets. Plus, they get the AFC West and NFC East, you know, where the two Super Bowl attendees came from last season.

Super Bowl odds SOS

I would rather use win totals than Super Bowl odds for SOS, but it is still better than going with last year’s win percentage. We do get similar results, especially at the extremes, with the AFC East and NFC South at those extremes.

Last year’s win percentage

Win percentage has quite a few differences from the other methods. One of the biggest are the Super Bowl runner-ups, the Eagles. They will face the toughest win percentage schedule in the league, but rank 24th in win-totals and 13th in Super Bowl odds. This discrepancy runs true for all of the NFC East teams.

The easiest schedules remain similar, as the NFC South matchups are truly awful in comparison to most of the league.

2023 NFL Strength of Schedule

Teams Win totals Win total rk Super Bowl odds Super Bowl Rk Opp Win % Win % Rk Avg Rk
Teams Win totals Win total rk Super Bowl odds Super Bowl Rk Opp Win % Win % Rk Avg Rk
Miami Dolphins 155.5 1 11.06 1 0.554 2 1.3
New England Patriots 155.5 1 11.06 1 0.549 3 1.7
Buffalo Bills 153.5 3 12.00 4 0.542 7 4.7
New York Jets 151.5 6 13.41 9 0.545 6 7.0
Las Vegas Raiders 152.5 5 13.06 7 0.524 10 7.3
Kansas City Chiefs 153.5 3 11.94 3 0.512 16 7.3
Los Angeles Chargers 151.5 6 12.18 5 0.517 12 7.7
Washington Commanders 150.5 10 12.88 6 0.535 8 8.0
New York Giants 146.5 17 13.35 8 0.549 3 9.3
Arizona Cardinals 151.5 6 15.12 14 0.519 11 10.3
Dallas Cowboys 146.5 17 14.41 12 0.549 3 10.7
Denver Broncos 149.5 12 13.82 10 0.517 12 11.3
Minnesota Vikings 151.5 6 14.24 11 0.497 18 11.7
Philadelphia Eagles 144.5 24 14.71 13 0.566 1 12.7
Los Angeles Rams 146.5 17 15.29 15 0.533 9 13.7
Baltimore Ravens 150.5 10 16.41 18 0.484 21 16.3
Seattle Seahawks 145.5 21 16.12 17 0.517 12 16.7
Cincinnati Bengals 148.5 13 16.59 20 0.51 17 16.7
Green Bay Packers 147.5 14 15.94 16 0.476 24 18.0
Cleveland Browns 147.5 14 16.41 18 0.46 26 19.3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 147.5 14 18.53 25 0.483 22 20.3
Pittsburgh Steelers 146.5 17 16.94 22 0.47 25 21.3
Detroit Lions 143.5 25 16.82 21 0.495 20 22.0
San Francisco 49ers 140.5 28 17.06 24 0.514 15 22.3
Chicago Bears 140.5 28 16.94 22 0.497 18 22.7
Jacksonville Jaguars 145.5 21 19.47 28 0.477 23 24.0
Tennessee Titans 145.5 21 19.06 26 0.448 28 25.0
Houston Texans 142.5 26 19.35 27 0.431 30 27.7
Carolina Panthers 140.5 28 19.65 29 0.453 27 28.0
Indianapolis Colts 142.5 26 20.35 30 0.434 29 28.3
New Orleans Saints 132.5 31 23.00 32 0.427 31 31.3
Atlanta Falcons 131.5 32 21.47 31 0.417 32 31.7

