Breaking down 2023 strength of schedule by Super Bowl odds, win total, and traditional format

The NFL schedule should be released May 11th or very close to then, but we already know the teams who will match up. Thankfully we don’t need dates to calculate strength of schedule, which we have done below.

In years’ past, strength of schedule (SOS) has been calculated by the previous year’s winning percentage of all a team’s opponents combined. That number can give you a round about look at how tough your team’s schedule is, but it takes out a lot of important factors. Those factors mostly revolve around changes each team makes or has thrust upon them during the off-season.

Those changes can be getting injured players back and healthy, impact draft picks, coaching changes, and trades. And to really do SOS as well as possible, you need a way to project each team based on that new information.

The win total and Super Bowl odds that Sportsbooks give are my favorite way we have to have some kind of uniform look at the upcoming season.

Win Total SOS

I prefer win total SOS to the rest, so we’ll start there. During the upcoming 2023 NFL season, the teams with the easiest schedules also happen to be teams in the NFC South, the Falcons and Saints to be exact. The NFC South gets to face the AFC South, along with their own wretched division. They also get the now Aaron Rodgers-less NFC North.

Sure, there are good teams on their schedule and teams that could outplay their win-total, but in context, they are by far the top beneficiaries of an easy schedule this season. Derek Carr landed in a much better situation than the AFC West this year.

The AFC East has the toughest schedule this season, as they face their own division with the Bills, Dolphins and Rodgers led Jets. Plus, they get the AFC West and NFC East, you know, where the two Super Bowl attendees came from last season.

Super Bowl odds SOS

I would rather use win totals than Super Bowl odds for SOS, but it is still better than going with last year’s win percentage. We do get similar results, especially at the extremes, with the AFC East and NFC South at those extremes.

Last year’s win percentage

Win percentage has quite a few differences from the other methods. One of the biggest are the Super Bowl runner-ups, the Eagles. They will face the toughest win percentage schedule in the league, but rank 24th in win-totals and 13th in Super Bowl odds. This discrepancy runs true for all of the NFC East teams.

The easiest schedules remain similar, as the NFC South matchups are truly awful in comparison to most of the league.