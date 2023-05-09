 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NFL schedule release info, leaks, rumors

The NFL is releasing its 2023 regular season schedule on Thursday, May 11. We break down all the news and rumors that are sure to leak ahead of the planned release time.

By DKNation Staff
&nbsp;Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks with Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs at Footprint Center on February 6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL schedule release is Thursday, 8 pm ET, on NFL Network. The show will run for three hours as the NFL squeezes every last ounce of hype out of putting dates to games. But, there will be plenty of leaks before then, maybe even a few from players’ moms!

Besides knowing the dates when a team plays another team, we’ll get details like how many times a team has to play on short rest or how many miles each team has to travel and when their byes are. You can glean some helpful information from the schedule release other than being able to book your flights!

We’ll keep a lookout for more as we close in on the official release.

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs

Jason and Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, became a bit of a star in her own right when her sons faced each other in the Super Bowl last season. Now she’s making some news as she posted on Facebook that the two teams would play again in Kansas City in Week 2. This will be a primetime game, but we don’t yet know if it will land on Sunday or Monday night just yet.

