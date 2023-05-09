2023 NFL schedule release info, leaks, rumors

The 2023 NFL schedule release is Thursday, 8 pm ET, on NFL Network. The show will run for three hours as the NFL squeezes every last ounce of hype out of putting dates to games. But, there will be plenty of leaks before then, maybe even a few from players’ moms!

Besides knowing the dates when a team plays another team, we’ll get details like how many times a team has to play on short rest or how many miles each team has to travel and when their byes are. You can glean some helpful information from the schedule release other than being able to book your flights!

We’ll keep a lookout for more as we close in on the official release.

Week 1

Week 2

Jason and Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, became a bit of a star in her own right when her sons faced each other in the Super Bowl last season. Now she’s making some news as she posted on Facebook that the two teams would play again in Kansas City in Week 2. This will be a primetime game, but we don’t yet know if it will land on Sunday or Monday night just yet.

Week 3

Week 4

Week 5

Week 6

Week 7

Week 8

Week 9

Week 10

Week 11

Week 12

Week 13

Week 14

Week 15

Week 16

Week 17

Week 18