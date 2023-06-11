Jaguars’ projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft

Last season’s reboot under new head coach Doug Pederson went about as well as the Jacksonville Jaguars could have hoped. Trevor Lawrence, the former No. 1 overall pick and consensus generational quarterback prospect, turned the corner in 2023, more than doubling his touchdown total while cutting his interception total by more than half. Largely as a result, the Jaguars broke through and reached the playoffs, beating the Los Angeles Chargers in a dramatic comeback during the wild-card round.

Let’s take a look at the projected offensive depth chart for the Jaguars following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jaguars depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Trevor Lawrence C.J. Beathard Nathan Rourke

Running back

Travis Etienne Jr. Tank Bigsby JaMycal Hasty

Wide receiver

Calvin Ridley Christian Kirk Zay Jones Jamal Agnew Parker Washington

Tight end

Evan Engram Brenton Strange

Kicker

Riley Patterson James McCourt

Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions

1.27 — Anton Harrison, OL, Oklahoma

2.61 — Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State

3.88 — Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn

Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football

After delivering his most productive season since 2017, tight end Evan Engram suddenly finds himself with meaningful competition. Brenton Strange, the Jaguars’ second-round pick, could eat into Engram’s workload as the season unfolds. That doesn’t mean Engram won’t finish 2023 as Jacksonville’s No. 1 tight end, but it suggests last year’s production might take a hit.