Patriots’ projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots haven’t won a playoff game since winning the Super Bowl in the 2018 season after falling short of the postseason last season. The Patriots finished with an 8-9 record and are clearly not the favorite in the AFC East with a projected win total at 7.5 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. This feels like a crucial year for a franchise that looks to get back on track.

Here’s a look at the projected offensive depth chart for the 2023 Patriots following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Patriots depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Mac Jones Bailey Zappe Trace McSorley

Running back

Rhamondre Stevenson James Robinson Pierre Strong

Wide receiver

JuJu Smith-Schuster DeVante Parker Tyquan Thornton Kendrick Bourne Kayshon Boutte

Tight end

Hunter Henry Mike Gesicki

Kicker

Chad Ryland Nick Folk

Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions

4.107 — Jake Andrews, C, Troy Trojans

4.117 — Sidy Sow, G, Eastern Michigan Wolverines

5.144 — Atonio Mafi, G, UCLA Bruins

6.187 — Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU Tigers

6.210 — Demario Douglas, WR, Liberty Flames

Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football

As you can see, the Patriots did not select an offensive player through the first two days of the NFL Draft, so there won’t be a significant fantasy football impact from this draft. Kayshon Boutte could have some promise as a long-term option, but he will be New England’s fifth wide receiver at best in his rookie year.