Chiefs projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft

Riding high off the celebration of their second Super Bowl victory in the past four seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs will come into the 2023-24 NFL season will full expectations of running it back. Naturally, the team that wins-it-all gets left with the last ordered pick in the ensuing draft, but K.C. still managed to add pieces in 2023 that can aid their cause of bringing back the third Lombardi Trophy in the Patrick Mahomes-era (and fourth all-time for the Chiefs).

Here’s a look at the projected offensive depth chart for the 2023 Chiefs following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Chiefs’ depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Patrick Mahomes Blaine Gabbert Shane Buechele

Running back

Isiah Pacheco Jerick McKinnon Clyde Edwards-Helaire La’Mical Perine

Wide receiver

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Kadarius Toney Justin Watson Skyy Moore Rashee Rice

Tight end

Travis Kelce Noah Gray Jody Fortson

Kicker

Harrison Butker

Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions

Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma

Kansas City only selected two offensive players in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football

This feels like some sort of trick question, honestly. The Chiefs and their high-profile offensive personnel have been fantasy football cash cows through the current decade. Two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes is on a steady path to becoming the greatest quarterback of all time, which is obviously no small feat. His No. 1 target — Travis Kelce — has a legitimate claim to hold the same accolade among tight ends. More recently, speedsters Isiah Pacheco and Skyy Moore have joined the party in Kansas City and have flourished under Mahomes and HC Andy Reid. Rashee Rice — who was just drafted in 2023 — will likely have the same fit.

So, who will be impacted the most in the upcoming 2023 season for K.C.? I’m going to take the easy way out and say Mahomes—He’ll likely top his offensive output from 2022.