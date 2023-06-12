Saints projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints failed to make the playoffs over the last two seasons as they head into Year 2 of the Dennis Allen era. The Saints are projected to be a fringe playoff team this fall and looking at the roster following the NFL Draft, they have plenty of pieces that could be interesting to watch this upcoming season.
Here’s a look at the projected offensive depth chart for the 2023 Saints following the 2023 NFL Draft.
Saints depth chart 2023
Quarterback
- Derek Carr
- Jameis Winston
- Jake Haener
Running back
- Alvin Kamara
- Jamaal Williams
- Kendre Miller
Wide receiver
- Chris Olave
- Michael Thomas
- Rashid Shaheed
- Tre’Quan Smith
- AT Perry
Tight end
- Juwan Johnson
- Foster Moreau
Kicker
- Wil Lutz
- Alex Quevedo
Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions
3.71 — Kendre Miller, RB, TCU Horned Frogs
4.103 — Nick Saldiveri, OL, Old Dominion Monarchs
4.127 — Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State Bulldogs
6.195 — AT Perry, WR, Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football
This hasn’t been a good offseason for Alvin Kamara. Facing a possible suspension, the Saints signed Jamaal Williams and spent a third-round pick on Kendre Miller. Running back careers are short, and Kamara will enter the season at 28 years old. He likely doesn’t have a ton of time left as a fantasy football contributor, and Miller could cut into Kamara’s workload even more as a versatile option out of the backfield.