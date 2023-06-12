Saints projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints failed to make the playoffs over the last two seasons as they head into Year 2 of the Dennis Allen era. The Saints are projected to be a fringe playoff team this fall and looking at the roster following the NFL Draft, they have plenty of pieces that could be interesting to watch this upcoming season.

Here’s a look at the projected offensive depth chart for the 2023 Saints following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Saints depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Derek Carr Jameis Winston Jake Haener

Running back

Alvin Kamara Jamaal Williams Kendre Miller

Wide receiver

Chris Olave Michael Thomas Rashid Shaheed Tre’Quan Smith AT Perry

Tight end

Juwan Johnson Foster Moreau

Kicker

Wil Lutz Alex Quevedo

Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions

3.71 — Kendre Miller, RB, TCU Horned Frogs

4.103 — Nick Saldiveri, OL, Old Dominion Monarchs

4.127 — Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State Bulldogs

6.195 — AT Perry, WR, Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football

This hasn’t been a good offseason for Alvin Kamara. Facing a possible suspension, the Saints signed Jamaal Williams and spent a third-round pick on Kendre Miller. Running back careers are short, and Kamara will enter the season at 28 years old. He likely doesn’t have a ton of time left as a fantasy football contributor, and Miller could cut into Kamara’s workload even more as a versatile option out of the backfield.