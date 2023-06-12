Colts’ projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts’ Great Big Reset™ saw the franchise bring in new leadership at head coach, former Philadelphia Eagles OC Shane Steichen, and a true investment under center, No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson. The success or failure of those moves will ultimately come to characterize general manager Chris Ballard’s stewardship of the team.

Let’s take a look at the projected offensive depth chart for the Colts following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Colts depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Anthony Richardson Gardner Minshew Sam Ehlinger

Running back

Jonathan Taylor Zack Moss Evan Hull

Wide receiver

Michael Pittman Jr. Alec Pierce Isaiah McKenzie Josh Downs Ashton Dulin

Tight end

Jelani Woods Mo Alie-Cox

Kicker

Matt Gay Lucas Havrisik

Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions

1.04 — Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

3.79 — Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

4.106 — Blake Freeland, OL, BYU

Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football

Michael Pittman Jr. has the talent to become a No. 1 receiver but hasn’t enjoyed the caliber of QB necessary for his production to reach that level. Though the improvement might not appear immediately, Anthony Richardson provides a much higher upside than any signal-caller with which Pittman has worked since Philip Rivers.

Fantasy managers might not see huge returns from Pittman early in the season as Richardson, assuming he starts, adjusts to NFL defenses. But the possibility for explosive gains could quickly make Colts fans forget about last season’s disasters.