Cincinnati Bengals projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft

After falling to the Kansas City Chiefs 23-20 in the AFC Championship game, the Cincinnati Bengals have to feel like they were one play away from punching their ticket to back-to-back Super Bowls. Their roster is arguably set to make another run at the big game next season, so leveraging the draft was by all means a method of adding depth where applicable.

Here’s a look at the projected offensive depth chart for the 2023 Cincinnati Bengals following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bengals depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Joe Burrow Trevor Siemian Jake Browning

Running back

Joe Mixon Chase Brown Trayveon Williams

Wide receiver

Ja’Marr Chase Tee Higgins Tyler Boyd Stanley Morgan Charlie Jones

Tight end

Irv Smith Jr. Devin Asiasi Drew Sample

Kicker

Evan McPherson

Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions

Round 4, Pick 131 - Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue

Round 5, Pick 163 - Chase Brown, RB, Illinois

Round 6, Pick 206 - Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton

Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football

Mixon’s future in Cincinnati remains in flux following his diminishing production on the field, as well as a handful of issues off it. The departure of Samaje Perine in free agency likely was a factor in drafting Brown in the fifth round, and there’s a great chance he could see meaningful snaps as the backup in year one.

Draft Mixon in fantasy leagues with caution as Cincinnati could very well hand snaps to the younger Brown, which means the diminishing value from Mixon as the 17-game season rolls forward.