49ers projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft

On the heels of reaching their third NFC Championship game over the past four seasons, the San Francisco 49ers are poised for another big year in 2023-24. Still, the elephant in Kyle Shanahan & John Lynch’s room is the quarterback spot—stop me if you’ve heard that one before. Whether Brock Purdy will be healthy enough come September seems to be the ultimate factor, but Trey Lance and Sam Darnold will be waiting in the wings if Purdy can’t go. Outside of signal caller, San Francisco is thoroughly deep with talent, doing well to bolster areas of need with their few picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here’s a look at the projected offensive depth chart for the 2023 49ers following the 2023 NFL Draft.

49ers’ depth chart 2023

Quarterback**

Brock Purdy Trey Lance Sam Darnold

**This reflects San Francisco’s intended scenario if Purdy’s rehab goes well, but in reality (and given the current circumstances), any one of these three could end up as the starter.

Running back

Christian McCaffrey Elijah Mitchell Jordan Mason Tyrion Davis-Price

Wide receiver

Deebo Samuel Brandon Aiyuk Jauan Jennings Ray-Ray McCloud Danny Gray

Tight end

George Kittle Cameron Latu Charlie Woerner

Kicker

Jake Moody Zane Gonzalez

Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions

Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama

Jake Moody, K, Georgia

Brayden Willis, TE, Oklahoma

Ronnie Bell, WR, Michigan

Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football

Although the 49ers did not have too many selections in last month’s draft, the most pivotal move from a fantasy football perspective came with Jake Moody in the third round (No. 99 overall). San Francisco had gotten solid output for several consecutive seasons out of veteran Robbie Gould, and with his recent departure, Moody will be called upon to fill that void.

At Michigan, Moody was Mr. Reliable, producing 355 total points for the Wolverines. Kicking in the tough Midwest conditions, Moody never missed an extra point as a member of UM.