Chicago Bears projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft

With the belief that Justin Fields is their franchise quarterback of the future, the Chicago Bears traded down from No. 1 overall to No. 10 in a swap with the Carolina Panthers. With just a handful of draft picks coming on offense, Chicago opted to bolster their protection for Fields, while a key veteran trade acquisition should shake up their roster of weapons in the passing game.
Here’s a look at the projected offensive depth chart for the 2023 Chicago Bears following the 2023 NFL Draft.
Bears depth chart 2023
Quarterback
- Justin Fields
- PJ Walker
- Nathan Peterman
Running back
- Khalil Herbert
- D’Onta Foreman
- Roschon Johnson
Wide receiver
- DJ Moore
- Darnell Mooney
- Chase Claypool
- Equanimeous St. Brown
- Tyler Scott
Tight end
- Cole Kmet
- Robert Tonyan
- Jake Tonges
Kicker
- Cairo Santos
Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions
Round 1 Pick 10 - Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
Round 4 Pick 115 - Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas
Round 4 Pick 113 - Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati
Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football
Fields proved to be one of the best fantasy-scoring quarterbacks last season, which largely hinged on his ability to run the football. Now with the addition of Moore (via trading down from No. 1 overall) and with Johnson in the backfield, the third-year QB has arguably the most weapons around him in his professional career.
Throw Kmet into the mix, and it will be interesting to see if he makes the case to be a fantasy starter beginning in Week 1.