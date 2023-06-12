Chicago Bears projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft

With the belief that Justin Fields is their franchise quarterback of the future, the Chicago Bears traded down from No. 1 overall to No. 10 in a swap with the Carolina Panthers. With just a handful of draft picks coming on offense, Chicago opted to bolster their protection for Fields, while a key veteran trade acquisition should shake up their roster of weapons in the passing game.

Here’s a look at the projected offensive depth chart for the 2023 Chicago Bears following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bears depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Justin Fields PJ Walker Nathan Peterman

Running back

Khalil Herbert D’Onta Foreman Roschon Johnson

Wide receiver

DJ Moore Darnell Mooney Chase Claypool Equanimeous St. Brown Tyler Scott

Tight end

Cole Kmet Robert Tonyan Jake Tonges

Kicker

Cairo Santos

Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions

Round 1 Pick 10 - Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Round 4 Pick 115 - Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas

Round 4 Pick 113 - Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati

Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football

Fields proved to be one of the best fantasy-scoring quarterbacks last season, which largely hinged on his ability to run the football. Now with the addition of Moore (via trading down from No. 1 overall) and with Johnson in the backfield, the third-year QB has arguably the most weapons around him in his professional career.

Throw Kmet into the mix, and it will be interesting to see if he makes the case to be a fantasy starter beginning in Week 1.