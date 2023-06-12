Texans’ projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft

For the third time over the past three years, the Houston Texans have a new head coach and, ostensibly, a new direction. This time, the franchise landed one of the most coveted coaching candidates on the market, former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. The team also made a meaningful investment in the quarterback position during the draft.

Let’s take a look at the projected offensive depth chart for the Texans following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Texans depth chart 2023

Quarterback

C.J. Stroud Davis Mills Case Keenum

Running back

Dameon Pierce Devin Singletary Mike Boone

Wide receiver

Nico Collins Robert Woods John Metchie III Nathaniel “Tank” Dell Noah Brown

Tight end

Dalton Schultz Brevin Jordan

Kicker

Ka’imi Fairbairn

Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions

1.02 — C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

2.62 — Juice Scruggs, OL, Penn State

3.69 — Nathaniel “Tank” Dell, WR, Houston

Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football

Dameon Pierce kicked off his NFL career as a starting-caliber running back for fantasy purposes, doing the work largely without much help from the rest of the Texans' offense. That burden should lessen in 2023 as the team brought in C.J. Stroud to potentially settle the quarterback position long-term as well as possibly starting wideout Tank Dell.

Pierce remains the main mover and shaker for fantasy purposes, but any semblance of a passing game should help his cause.