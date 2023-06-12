 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Panthers projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft

We take a look at the projected depth chart for Carolina Panthers following the 2023 NFL Draft.

By Christian Crittenden
NFL: Carolina Panthers-Introductory Bryce Young Press Conference Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers drafted quarterback Bryce Young No. 1 overall in the 2023 draft to be the franchise’s new face. Young is a former Heisman trophy winner and was the clear Qb. 1 in this year’s draft. He will likely start the year on the bench behind Andy Dalton, but the addition of Young helps to speed up the rebuild.

Here’s a look at the projected offensive depth chart for the 2023 Panthers following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Panthers depth chart 2023

Quarterback

  1. Andy Dalton
  2. Bryce Young
  3. Matt Corral

Running back

  1. Miles Sanders
  2. Chuba Hubbard
  3. Raheem Blackshear

Wide receiver

  1. DJ Chark
  2. Adam Thielen
  3. Terrace Marshall Jr.
  4. Laviska Shenault Jr.
  5. Jonathan Mingo

Tight end

  1. Hayden Hurst
  2. Ian Thomas
  3. Tommy Tremble

Kicker

  1. Eddy Pineiro

Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions

1.01- Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
2.39- Jonathan Mingo, WR. Ole Miss
4.114- Chandler Zavala, G, NC State

Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football

Sanders is coming over to Carolina after splitting carries in Philadelphia over the past few seasons. He will likely carry the bulk of the load even with Hubbard in the fold. When Young finally takes over under center, they will still need lean on Sanders to ease the rookie into his new situation.

More From DraftKings Nation