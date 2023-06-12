Panthers projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers drafted quarterback Bryce Young No. 1 overall in the 2023 draft to be the franchise’s new face. Young is a former Heisman trophy winner and was the clear Qb. 1 in this year’s draft. He will likely start the year on the bench behind Andy Dalton, but the addition of Young helps to speed up the rebuild.

Here’s a look at the projected offensive depth chart for the 2023 Panthers following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Panthers depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Andy Dalton Bryce Young Matt Corral

Running back

Miles Sanders Chuba Hubbard Raheem Blackshear

Wide receiver

DJ Chark Adam Thielen Terrace Marshall Jr. Laviska Shenault Jr. Jonathan Mingo

Tight end

Hayden Hurst Ian Thomas Tommy Tremble

Kicker

Eddy Pineiro

Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions

1.01- Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2.39- Jonathan Mingo, WR. Ole Miss

4.114- Chandler Zavala, G, NC State

Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football

Sanders is coming over to Carolina after splitting carries in Philadelphia over the past few seasons. He will likely carry the bulk of the load even with Hubbard in the fold. When Young finally takes over under center, they will still need lean on Sanders to ease the rookie into his new situation.