Vikings projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft

Kevin O’Connell exceeded expectations in his first year as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. At least in the regular season, where the Vikings went 13-4. However, Minnesota was bounced in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, and getting back to a position of redemption could be tricky.

Despite racking up 13 wins, the defense struggled mightily. That’s why former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was brought in as the new defensive coordinator. The Vikings also made a slew of changes to positions on both sides of the ball.

Here’s a look at the projected offensive depth chart for the 2023 Minnesota Vikings following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Vikings depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Kirk Cousins Nick Mullens Jaren Hall

Running back

Dalvin Cook Alexander Mattison Ty Chandler DeWayne McBride Kene Nwangwu

Wide receiver

Justin Jefferson Jordan Addison K.J. Osborn Jalen Reagor Jalen Nailor Brandon Powell

Tight end

T.J. Hockenson Josh Oliver Johnny Mundt

Kicker

Greg Joseph

Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions

Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Jaren Hall, QB, BYU

DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB

Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football

Heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, we knew the Vikings had a void at wide receiver after letting Adam Thielen walk in free agency. Minnesota promptly drafted WR Jordan Addison in the first round (pick No. 23 overall) to address that need.

Addison will be immediately slotted into the starting lineup for this Minnesota offense. With teams continuing to devote coverage resources to All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson, expect Addison, K.J. Osborn, and T.J. Hockenson to emerge as reliable pass-catchers to move the chains for QB Kirk Cousins.

On top of that, the real development to keep an eye on between the NFL Draft and Week 1 is the status of RB Dalvin Cook. According to Adam Schefter, there is some question as to whether or not Cook will be in Minnesota this upcoming season. That would boost the fantasy potential of Alexander Mattison, assuming the Vikings don’t make a move for another starter.