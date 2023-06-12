Packers’ projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft

To kick off the post-Aaron Rodgers era, the Green Bay Packers invested multiple draft picks into the supporting cast for Jordan Love. The team’s new QB1 won’t begin the 2023 season with a field-tilting pass catcher like former Rodgers favorites Davante Adams or Jordy Nelson, but the young wideouts and tight ends could become fantasy-relevant players nonetheless.

Let’s take a look at the projected offensive depth chart for the Packers following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Packers depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Jordan Love Danny Etling Sean Clifford

Running back

Aaron Jones AJ Dillon Patrick Taylor

Wide receiver

Christian Watson Romeo Doubs Jayden Reed Samori Toure Dontayvion Wicks

Tight end

Luke Musgrave Tucker Kraft

Kicker

Anders Carlson Parker White

Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions

2.42 — Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

2.50 — Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

3.78 — Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State

Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football

The Packers have geared their entire offseason to setting up Love to either succeed or fail on his own merits. Second-round pick Jayden Reed joins a receiving corps that already featured Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Rookie tight ends have historically not delivered huge numbers, but Green Bay drafted two with top-100 picks in order to increase the chances that someone at the position hits. Love doesn’t have a ton of experience around him, but the talent and upside of the group stand out.

Ultimately, everything comes back to Love. After three years of seasoning, the time has come for him to sink or swim. The supporting cast looks more than capable when considering the presence of Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, and one of the league’s better offensive lines.