Steelers projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers went 9-8 while missing the playoffs last season. In an effort to improve enough to make the postseason in 2023, the Steelers made several roster moves in the offseason. This includes numerous impact selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Below, we’ll look at the projected offensive depth chart for the 2023 Steelers following the NFL Draft. Also, we will outline a few situations to be mindful of for fantasy football purposes.
Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart 2023
Quarterback
- Kenny Pickett
- Mitchell Trubisky
Running back
- Najee Harris
- Jaylen Warren
- Anthony McFarland
- Jason Huntley
- Master Teague
Wide receiver
- Diontae Johnson
- George Pickens
- Allen Robinson II
- Miles Boykin
- Gunner Olszewski
- Calvin Austin III
Tight end
- Pat Freiermuth
- Zach Gentry
- Darnell Washington
Kicker
- Chris Boswell
Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions
Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football
The Steelers traded up for Jones with the 14th overall pick in the draft. He should be installed in the offensive line immediately, which gives a boost to the unit while helping QB Kenny Pickett and RB Najee Harris.
From here, it will be interesting to see what role rookie TE Darnell Washington will have. His size and athletic ability are fantastic, but will that translate to the box score? It remains to be seen how many snaps he gets and if the Steelers will use him in two tight end sets near the goalline.
Also of note, the Steelers did not draft a high-profile receiver. Perhaps this signals their faith in the receiving trio of Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, and Allen Robinson II. However, each of these WRs has their fantasy potential tied to whether or not QB Pickett can take a step forward in his second NFL season.