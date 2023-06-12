Steelers projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers went 9-8 while missing the playoffs last season. In an effort to improve enough to make the postseason in 2023, the Steelers made several roster moves in the offseason. This includes numerous impact selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Below, we’ll look at the projected offensive depth chart for the 2023 Steelers following the NFL Draft. Also, we will outline a few situations to be mindful of for fantasy football purposes.

Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Kenny Pickett Mitchell Trubisky Tanner Morgan

Running back

Najee Harris Jaylen Warren Anthony McFarland Jason Huntley Master Teague

Wide receiver

Diontae Johnson George Pickens Allen Robinson II Miles Boykin Gunner Olszewski Calvin Austin III

Tight end

Pat Freiermuth Zach Gentry Darnell Washington

Kicker

Chris Boswell

Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions

Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football

The Steelers traded up for Jones with the 14th overall pick in the draft. He should be installed in the offensive line immediately, which gives a boost to the unit while helping QB Kenny Pickett and RB Najee Harris.

From here, it will be interesting to see what role rookie TE Darnell Washington will have. His size and athletic ability are fantastic, but will that translate to the box score? It remains to be seen how many snaps he gets and if the Steelers will use him in two tight end sets near the goalline.

Also of note, the Steelers did not draft a high-profile receiver. Perhaps this signals their faith in the receiving trio of Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, and Allen Robinson II. However, each of these WRs has their fantasy potential tied to whether or not QB Pickett can take a step forward in his second NFL season.