Bills projected depth chart following the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2022 season ended a lot sooner than the Bills wanted, and now they’ll look to rebound in 2023 in hopes of finally reaching the Super Bowl they’ve been aiming for. Although they fell short last year, with quarterback Josh Allen under center they’ll always have a chance of winning. They didn’t do anything major in the offseason but resigned their own guys, however, the new draft picks should be able to step in and make a difference.

Here’s a look at the projected offensive depth chart for the 2023 Bills following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bills depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Josh Allen Kyle Allen Matt Barkley

Running back

James Cook Damien Harris Latavius Murray Nyheim Hines

Wide receiver

Stefon Diggs Gabe Davis Khalil Shakir Justin Shorter

Tight end

Dawson Knox Dalton Kincaid

Kicker

Tyler Bass

Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions

1.25- Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

2.59- O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida

5.150. Justin Shorter, WR, Florida

Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football

As long as Allen cuts down on the turnovers, his fantasy impact should still be pretty high this season. They added Harris in the offseason, but Allen will still be a huge part of the running game. He should still have a strong connection with his receiving options, and the addition of Kincaid gives him another high-level option.