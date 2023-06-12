Philadelphia Eagles’ projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off an appearance in Super Bowl 57. While they did end up on the losing side against the Kansas City Chiefs, they appear primed to make another deep playoff run in 2023. Philly wrapped last year with a 14-3 regular season record and could wind up even better this year. After drafting three more Georgia Bulldogs and trading for D’Andre Swift, the Eagles may have to change their name to the Philly Dawgs.

Here’s a look at the projected offensive depth chart for the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Eagles depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Jalen Hurts Marcus Mariota Ian Book

Running back

D’Andre Swift Kenneth Gainwell Rashaad Penny

Wide receiver

AJ Brown DeVonta Smith Olamide Zaccheaus Quez Watkins Devon Allen

Tight end

Dallas Goedert Dan Arnold

Kicker

Jake Elliott

Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions

3.02 — OT Tyler Steen, Alabama

6.11 — QB Tanner McKee, Stanford

Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football

Jalen Hurts gets some extra protection, with Philly bringing in Steen to shore up their offensive line depth. The Eagles traded for Swift during the draft, and his presence dashes the fantasy football hopes for Gainwell and Penny. It is still going to be a crowded backfield, and we will have to wait and see how Philadelphia decides to utilize them.

Outside of the backfield shake-up, the fantasy-relevant players for the Eagles are largely the same.