Rams projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft

After hoisting the Lombardi Trophy less than two years ago (Super Bowl LVI), the Los Angeles Rams abashedly fell from grace in 2022. Despite entering last season with high hopes, QB Matthew Stafford was plagued with elbow issues that ultimately ended his year prematurely. All-Pro WR Cooper Kupp was also shelved early in the campaign. They both should be ready to go in 2023, but after the team finished 5-12, the urgency to turn things around will be high. Of course, the Rams never seem to draft in the first round these days—just ask GM Les Snead.

Here’s a look at the projected offensive depth chart for the 2023 Rams following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Rams’ depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Matthew Stafford Stetson Bennett Brett Rypien

Running back

Cam Akers Kyren Williams Zach Evans Ronnie Rivers

Wide receiver

Cooper Kupp Van Jefferson Ben Skowronek Tutu Atwell Puka Nacua

Tight end

Tyler Higbee Brycen Hopkins Hunter Long Davis Allen

Kicker

Christopher Dunn Tanner Brown

Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions

Steve Avila, OG, TCU

Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia

Davis Allen, TE, Clemson

Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football

The first two offensive players taken by the Rams in 2023 are very interesting. Steve Avila will be a major upgrade in the interior for L.A., but one has to wonder just how much Stafford has left in his throwing arm—over a thrilling career, Staffy has taken his share of damage. If Stafford’s issues flare up again, it will be — two-time CFP National Champion — Stetson Bennett that is next in line. The rookie would have Kupp on the inside to help get his feet wet, but I see Cam Akers as someone who might benefit on the fantasy football end of things.

Akers is a dynamic runner in the open field and can make plays in the passing game. Still, I’m not sure what rift he and HC Sean McVay had last season, but it seems to be squashed. With uncertainty around Stafford’s long-term future, lean toward the running game.