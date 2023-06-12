Ravens projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens can finally move forward with their offseason after agreeing to a deal with quarterback Lamar Jackson, making him the highest-paid player in NFL History. The team also signed wider receiver Odell Beckham Jr to bolster the wide receiving corp. The AFC North may be the toughest division in the NFL, but the Ravens are well-equipped to be able to compete.

Here’s a look at the projected offensive depth chart for the 2023 Ravens following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Baltimore Raven’s depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Lamar Jackson Tyler Huntley Anthony Brown

Running back

JK Dobbins Gus Edwards Justice Hill

Wide receiver

Rashod Bateman Zay Flowers Odell Beckham Jr. Devin Duvernay Nelson Ahgolor

Tight end

Mark Andrews Isaiah Likely Charlie Kolar

Kicker

Justin Tucker

Biggest offensive NFL Draft addition

1.22- Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

6.199- Malaesla Aumavae-Laulu, OT, Oregon

7. 299- Andrew Vorhees, OG, USC

Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football

Jackson benefits the most from this because the addition of Flowers gives him five legitimate receiving options, not including the backs out of the backfield. This will be Jackson’s best group of receiving options since he’s been in Baltimore. He should be fully healthy now, so the threat of the run game is back. He will also be out to prove a lot of his doubter wrong, so expect a big year out of Jackson.