Jets projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft

The New York Jets made the biggest move of the offseason by landing Aaron Rodgers as they go for it all this upcoming season. He brought a few weapons with him from the Green Bay Packers, and this will be the most interesting franchise to watch especially early in the year.

Here’s a look at the projected offensive depth chart for the 2023 Jets following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jets depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Aaron Rodgers Zach Wilson Tim Boyle

Running back

Breece Hall Michal Carter Israel Abanikanda

Wide receiver

Garrett Wilson Allen Lazard Mecole Hardman Corey Davis Randall Cobb

Tight end

Tyler Conklin CJ Uzomah

Kicker

Greg Zuerlein

Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions

2.43 — Joe Tippman, C, Wisconsin Badgers

4.120 — Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh Panthers

5.143 — Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pittsburgh Panthers

7.220 — Zack Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion Monarchs

Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football

A center impacts an offense in a number of ways, and having good chemistry is certainly important for the quarterback position. The Jets are likely doing all they can to make Rodgers happy as they go for a potential run over the next few seasons, and landing the likely starting center in the second round with Joe Tippman is a strong play.