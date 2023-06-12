Buccaneers projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to the future as it appears veteran quarterback Tom Brady is staying retired this time. Coming out of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Bucs seem prepared to put either Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask under center for next season. Tampa Bay also released Leonard Fournette, so they will evaluate their youth at the position. For now, it seems that the Bucs will be taking a step back in the NFC South, but it is still a very winnable division.

Here’s a look at the projected offensive depth chart for the 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Buccaneers depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Baker Mayfield Kyle Trask John Wolford

Running back

Rachaad White Chase Edmonds Ke’Shawn Vaughn

Wide receiver

Mike Evans Chris Godwin Russel Gage Trey Palmer Deven Thompkins

Tight end

Cade Otton Payne Durham

Kicker

Chase McLaughlin Jake Verity

Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions

2.17 — OT Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

5.37 — TE Payne Durham, Purdue

6.14 — WR Trey Palmer, Nebraska

Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football

The addition of Mauch helps solidify the offensive line, which will help the outlook of the quarterbacks and running backs. There is intrigue around the outlook for Durham in this offense. If Brady were still around, you would like Durham’s upside if he was able to catch Brady’s eye. The presence of Otton obviously blocks the rookie, but he isn’t a bad stash in dynasty leagues.

White benefits the most from the Bucs' draft class. They didn’t use any draft capital on a running back, so it looks like it will be his starting role to lose. We don’t know how Tampa Bay will split the workload between White and the backups Edmonds and Vaughn. Mayfield also has upside, but unless you are in the deepest of leagues would only be a spot start in favorable matchups. He still has Evans and Godwin to lean on, so could have some fantasy-relevant weeks here and there.