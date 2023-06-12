Falcons projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons have upgraded their roster to compete in the wide-open NFC South division. They finished the 2022 season 7-10 and a lot better than most people expected. Head coach Arthur Smith has turned the keys over to Desmond Ridder in hopes that he can be the QB of the future.

Here’s a look at the projected offensive depth chart for the 2023 Falcons following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Falcon’s depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Desmond Ridder Taylor Heinicke

Running back

Bijan Robinson Tyler Allgeier Cordarrelle Patterson

Wide receiver

Drake London Mack Hollins Scotty Miller KhaDarel Hodge Jared Bernhardt

Tight end

Kyle Pitts Jonnu Smith Parker Hesse

Kicker

Younghoe Koo

Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions

1.08 - Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

2.38- Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse

7.225- Jovaughn Gwyn, G, South Carolina

Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football

Robinson should be RB.1 in Atlanta this fall. Smith wants to run the football, and when you take a running back as high as they did, you have no choice but to give him the football. Robinson is a weapon and will also be used to catch passes out of the backfield. The Falcons led the league in rushing last year, and with Robinson in the fold now, they will likely be near the top again.