Chargers projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers finished the 2022-23 NFL regular season at 10-7, which was good enough for their first playoff berth since 2018, as well as the first postseason campaign of Justin Herbert’s professional career. Notably, Los Angeles’ Wild Card loss a few months back in Jacksonville adds to the franchise’s long list of playoff woes, but the Bolts were sure to add pieces in the 2023 NFL Draft that will make Herbert and HC Brandon Staley’s lives easier.

Here’s a look at the projected offensive depth chart for the 2023 Chargers following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Chargers’ depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Justin Herbert Easton Stick Max Duggan

Running back

Austin Ekeler Joshua Kelley Isaiah Spiller Larry Roundtree III

Wide receiver

Keenan Allen Mike Williams Quentin Johnston Derius Davis Joshua Palmer

Tight end

Gerald Everett Donald Parham Jr. Tre’ McKitty

Kicker

Cameron Dicker Dustin Hopkins

Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions

Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Jordan McFadden, OT, Clemson

Derius Davis, WR, TCU

Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football

In reality, it may be former NFL All-Pro WR Keenan Allen that sees his fantasy production cut into. With their first selection this past draft (No. 21 overall), the Chargers added another big-bodied wideout amongst their corps—Quentin Johnston (6’4, 215 pounds) from TCU. Additionally, the Bolts took Johnston’s college running mate Derius Davis in the fifth round, who is a nice offensive weapon himself.

Combining all of this with Allen’s injury issues in 2022 translates to a possibility of fewer targets for the man who owns all of the Chargers’ rookie receiving records (most receptions, yards)—ones that first-year receivers Johnston and Davis will surely use as motivation.