Cardinals’ projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals are looking to pull off a one-year rebuild. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray is recovering from a torn ACL and is expected to miss the start of the season, though the official return date is unknown. Arizona will look to improve on its 4-13 record from a year ago in a tough NFC West.

Here’s a look at the projected offensive depth chart for the 2023 Arizona Cardinals following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Cardinals depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Kyler Murray Clayton Tune Colt McCoy

Running back

James Conner Keaontay Ingram Ty’Son Williams

Wide receiver

DeAndre Hopkins Marquise Brown Rondale Moore Michael Wilson Greg Dortch

Tight end

Zach Ertz Trey McBride

Kicker

Matt Prater Elliott Fry

Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions

1.06 — Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

3.31 — Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford

5.05 — Clayton Thune, QB, Houston

Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football

To begin the season, the answer is James Conner. The Cardinals brought in the top offensive lineman in the class to help bolster both run and pass protection. They also notably did not draft any other running backs. At the time of this writing, they haven’t signed any crazy free-agent running back like Ezekiel Elliott or Leonard Fournette, so it seems like Conner will see the bulk of the carries.

When he returns from injury, you could argue the answer is Murray with more protection never being a bad thing for the scrambling quarterback.