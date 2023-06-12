Giants projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft

The New York Giants are coming off a season where they won their first playoff game since winning the Super Bowl in 2011. The Giants finished with a 9-7-1 regular season record, and it’s a strong start to the Brian Daboll era. New York has plenty of interesting pieces on offense as it looks ahead to the fall for another potential postseason run.

Here’s a look at the projected offensive depth chart for the 2023 Giants following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Giants depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Daniel Jones Tyrod Taylor Tommy DeVito

Running back

Saquon Barkley Matt Breida Eric Gray

Wide receiver

Isaiah Hodgins Darius Slayton Parris Campbell Jalin Hyatt Wan’Dale Robinson

Tight end

Darren Waller Daniel Bellinger

Kicker

Graham Gano

Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions

2.57 — John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota Golden Gophers

3.73 — Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee Volunteers

5.172 — Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma Sooners

Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football

The running game could receive a boost with the addition of Schmitz, who was one of the top centers in the draft. He has an opportunity to play right away and is a strong run blocker, which is good news for Saquon Barkley. He’s coming off his best season since his rookie year and should be one of the top fantasy football running backs looking ahead to this upcoming season.