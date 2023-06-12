Saquon Barkley to skip Giants mandatory minicamp while looking for long term contract

The New York Giants open mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 13 to close out their 2023 offseason workout program. They will not have a key member however, as running back Saquon Barkley told the media this past weekend that he will not take part in the three-day event.

While minicamp is mandatory for players under contract, Barkley is currently not under contract. The Giants used their franchise tag on the running back and he has yet to sign the tender. While the Giants retain his rights with the tag, he is not officially under contract until he signs the tender.

The two sides have until July 17 to agree to a new deal. If a deal is not done, Barkley can either sign his tender or refuse to sign it and remain sidelined. He doesn’t move closer to free agency by refusing to sign, but sometimes it can force a trade.

There are reports Barkley turned down a deal worth $14 million per year, but it’s unclear how much was guaranteed. Additionally, he has said he’s upset with the perception he doesn’t want to remain with the Giants and wants to reset the running back market.

“Me getting tagged, was I upset about it? Nobody wants to get tagged,” Barkley said. “To sit here and say I was frustrated, I was mad, I was upset, what really got me upset was the stories that got leaked out and how misleading they were and how untruthful they were. “I feel it was trying to paint a narrative of me, paint a picture of me that is not even true. Not even close to being the truth.”

If Barkley does sign the franchise tag tender, he will earn a fully guaranteed $10.1 million.