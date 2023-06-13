Bills WR Stefon Diggs not at mandatory minicamp, HC Sean McDermott ‘very concerned’

June 13 PM Update: Diggs’ agent, Adisa Bakari, provided some insight on the situation. The wide receiver is reportedly in Buffalo and completed his physical on Monday. Diggs also met with the team’s head coach and GM. This tidbit honestly makes it more confusing that McDermott said he was “very concerned” if he met with Diggs the day before.

Stefon Diggs’ agent, Adisa Bakari, said his client is in Buffalo, has been in Buffalo since yesterday morning, took his physical, met with the head coach and GM the past two days and the Pro-Bowl WR “will be there for the entirety of the minicamp.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 13, 2023

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is not at the start of mandatory minicamp. These absences are usually over contract disputes, but that isn’t likely the case with Diggs, who restructured in the offseason. Head coach Sean McDermott said he is very concerned about the absence, drawing a level of concern over the whereabouts of the wideout.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said that Stefon Diggs is not in attendance for mandatory minicamp. McDermott said he's "very concerned" that Diggs is not here.



Everyone else is here. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) June 13, 2023

The speculation is that it isn’t contract-related due to the wide receiver’s recent contract restructure. Diggs is set to make $24.415 million this year with Buffalo, including a $22.745 million signing bonus, per Tom Pelissero. Diggs was visibly upset when the team lost to the Cincinnati Bengals last year in the playoffs. He tried to leave the stadium before the team’s final meeting, had to be brought back and then left ASAP.

The concern is now that Diggs may not see himself as a member of the Bills this coming season. His contract is nearly untradeable due to the dead cap hit Buffalo would take. Diggs could be holding out for several reasons, but each one makes this situation more ambiguous and concerning.