Report: Chiefs DT Chris Jones not present at the start of mandatory minicamp

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is not present at the start of mandatory minicamp, per Adam Schefter. This isn’t surprising, as the veteran is looking for a contract extension. Jones signed a four-year deal worth up to $80 million in 2020. He is set to bring a cap hit of $28.2 million this year but will be a free agent heading into 2024.

Jones has been with Kansas City since he was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The soon-to-be 29-year-old has played in seven seasons so far in his career. Most recently, Jones played in all 17 regular season games last year. He finished with 44 total tackles, including 30 solo tackles and 14 assists. Jones tied a career-high with 15.5 sacks and forced two fumbles.

The Chiefs will likely come to terms with Jones if his contract expectations are somewhat reasonable. He anchors their defensive line alongside Derrick Nnadi, and Kansas City needs to ensure Jones’ presence is evident on the field. The team had already lost veteran end Frank Clark to free agency, and he signed with the rival Denver Broncos.