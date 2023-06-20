Rams sign RB Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Rams are signing veteran RB Sony Michel. He will join a backfield consisting of Cam Akers, Kyren Williams and Zach Evans. Michel was a member of the L.A. backfield back in 2021 but spent last season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Welcome back, @Flyguy2stackz! pic.twitter.com/ZBJaQnOnfL — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 20, 2023

Expectations were high for Michel when he was selected with the 31st overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. Whether it was injuries or his usage with the offense, he was never able to really catch on. His best season was in 2019, when he played in 16 games and had 247 carries for 912 yards and seven touchdowns.

Michel was traded from the Patriots to the Rams in August of 2021. He played in all 17 games that season and had 208 carries. He tallied 845 yards and only four touchdowns. Michel won the Super Bowl with Los Angeles but wasn’t re-signed after the season. The Miami Dolphins brought him on in the offseason, but then he was a roster cut ahead of the 2022 regular season. Michel signed with the Los Angeles Chargers and played 10 games before being released in December.