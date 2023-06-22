Aaron Rodgers had some thoughts on the etymology of spelling at a psychedelic drug conference

We know that Aaron Rodgers took some unconventional paths toward trying to determine his fate in the NFL. A darkness retreat led to him deciding he wanted to continue playing professional football and that his future lay with the New York Jets. The veteran QB has been outspoken about Ayahuasca's positive effect on his playing career, leading to back-to-back MVPs. On Wednesday, Rodgers was included as a speaker at the Psychedelic Science 2023 conference in Denver, Colorado, in favor of the broad legalization of psychedelics.

Among Rodgers’ chief points in his talk was the opinion that the “things that actually expand your mind are illegal and the things that ... dumb you down have been legal for centuries.” He also took shots at his critics, saying that those that come after him online are the exact people that can benefit from psychedelics to help mellow out. Rodgers notes that his 2020 season was good, but then his Ayahuasca-fueled 2021 season of 46 touchdowns and five interceptions leading to an MVP award is hard to argue against the benefit of the psychedelics.

The interesting part of his section came next when he said that the media calls him a druggie and a hippie, and then without meaning to, sounded like ... well ... a druggie and a hippie. Rodgers said, “You know, words are so interesting. They have such power in their spells. There’s a reason it’s called ‘spelling’ because the way the letters are put together has such power.” I’m not a linguist by any means, and he isn’t technically wrong, but, the way that he worded this makes you tilt your head like a confused dog.

While the typical drug advocacy comes in support of marijuana being federally legalized, Rodgers is honing in on the benefits of psychedelics. They have been legalized in Oregon and Colorado and are decriminalized in 10 cities spanning from Seattle, Washington to Ann Arbor, Michigan and Washington, D.C. Despite being on a new team in a new city and state, we have to assume until he tells us otherwise that Rodgers will continue using psychedelics to “enhance” his play as he goes into his 19th career season.