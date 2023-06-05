Commanders’ projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders are falling behind in the NFC East and are teetering on some form of a rebuild. They need a quarterback of the future and need to figure out what their plans are for Chase Young after declining his fifth-year option. Washington is coming off an 8-8-1 season, but with the steps made this offseason by the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, they are expected to take a step back in 2023.
Here’s a look at the projected offensive depth chart for the 2023 Washington Commanders following the 2023 NFL Draft.
Commanders depth chart 2023
Quarterback
- Sam Howell
- Jacoby Brissett
- Jake Fromm
Running back
- Brian Robinson Jr.
- Antonio Gibson
- Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Wide receiver
- Terry McLaurin
- Jahan Dotson
- Curtis Samuel
- Dyami Brown
- Dax Milne
Tight end
- Logan Thomas
- John Bates
Kicker
- Joey Slye
Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions
3.34 — C Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
4.16 — OG Braeden Daniels, Utah
6.16 — RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football
Washington was expected to put some draft capital into a quarterback by many analysts heading into the 2023 NFL Draft. They didn’t, which means we are heading toward a quarterback battle between Howell and Brissett. Washington beefed up its offensive line depth, trying to provide better protection for whoever winds up under center. Otherwise, the rest of the fantasy-relevant offense is largely unchanged, provided that everyone remains healthy.