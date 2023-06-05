Commanders’ projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders are falling behind in the NFC East and are teetering on some form of a rebuild. They need a quarterback of the future and need to figure out what their plans are for Chase Young after declining his fifth-year option. Washington is coming off an 8-8-1 season, but with the steps made this offseason by the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, they are expected to take a step back in 2023.

Here’s a look at the projected offensive depth chart for the 2023 Washington Commanders following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Commanders depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Sam Howell Jacoby Brissett Jake Fromm

Running back

Brian Robinson Jr. Antonio Gibson Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Wide receiver

Terry McLaurin Jahan Dotson Curtis Samuel Dyami Brown Dax Milne

Tight end

Logan Thomas John Bates

Kicker

Joey Slye

Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions

3.34 — C Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

4.16 — OG Braeden Daniels, Utah

6.16 — RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football

Washington was expected to put some draft capital into a quarterback by many analysts heading into the 2023 NFL Draft. They didn’t, which means we are heading toward a quarterback battle between Howell and Brissett. Washington beefed up its offensive line depth, trying to provide better protection for whoever winds up under center. Otherwise, the rest of the fantasy-relevant offense is largely unchanged, provided that everyone remains healthy.