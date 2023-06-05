Titans’ projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans learned last season that they couldn’t just trade away a top wide receiver in the league and replace him with a rookie. Don’t get me wrong, Treylon Burks is going to be solid in the league, but the Titans need more than Derrick Henry running into the ground and third-down passes to Burks to try and get first downs. They finished 7-10 and enter into the final season of Ryan Tannehill’s contract, leaving them in an interesting position.

Here’s a look at the projected offensive depth chart for the 2023 Tennessee Titans following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Titans depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Ryan Tannehill Malik Willis Will Levis

Running back

Derrick Henry Hassan Haskins Tyjae Spears

Wide receiver

Treylon Burks Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Kyle Philips Chris Moore Racey McMath

Tight end

Chigoziem Okonkwo Josh Whyle

Kicker

Caleb Shudak Trey Wolff

Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions

1.11 — OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

2.02 — QB Will Levis, Kentucky

3.18 — RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane

5.13 — TE Josh Whyle, Cincinnati

6.09 — OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

7.11 — WR Colton Dowell, UT Martin

Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football

The offense as a whole was Tennessee’s focus during the draft, as they did not select a single defensive player. Derrick Henry will benefit from Skoronski being selected and may get some extra breathers with the presence of Spears to go along with Haskins. Tannehill could benefit if he is still around. The Titans can cut him ahead of the regular season to save on his cap hit if they believe strongly in either Levis or Willis.

Burks could be argued to be the prime beneficiary of the NFL Draft for Tennessee just because the team hasn’t brought in any other dominant pass-catchers. Burks should still be the primary target in the offense, but it could backfire if he gets shadowed by the defense.