Dolphins’ projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins experienced true highs and lows last season. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa appeared to turn the corner, delivering highly productive outings until concussion concerns effectively ended his season and cast doubt on his NFL future. By the end of Miami’s run, seventh-round rookie Skyler Thompson found himself starting a playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

Tagovailoa believes he has turned the corner with his health and will return as the Dolphins’ starting quarterback this year. Barring any new developments, he’ll have largely the same supporting cast as a season ago.

Let’s take a look at the projected offensive depth chart for the Dolphins following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Dolphins depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa Mike White Skylar Thompson

Running back

Raheem Mostert Jeff Wilson Jr. Devon Achane

Wide receiver

Tyreek Hill Jaylen Waddle Cedrick Wilson Jr. Braxton Berrios Chosen Anderson

Tight end

Durham Smythe Eric Saubert

Kicker

Jason Sanders

Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions

3.84 — Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football

Raheem Mostert led the Dolphins’ backfield rotation in 2022. The third-round selection of Texas A&M running back Devon Achane could threaten the hierarchy over the course of the season. Mostert still seems likely to begin 2023 as the top back, but Achane has the ability to eat into some of the receiving opportunities. For fantasy managers, that could mean that Miami’s backfield becomes even more difficult to predict.