Lions projected depth chart following the 2023 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions finished the 2022 season 9-7 after an abysmal 1-6 start. Many believe the Lions are the favorites to win the NFC North and make a deep playoff run. They added to an already good offense in the offseason to fully insulate Qb Jared Goff into a perfect situation. However, there was no bigger addition than the return of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. The Lions seem ready to roll, but can they repeat the second half of the season? That remains to be seen.

Here’s a look at the projected offensive depth chart for the 2023 Lions following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Lions depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Jared Goff Nate Sudfeld Hendon Hooker

Running back

David Montgomery Jahmyr Gibbs Craig Reynolds

Wide receiver

Amon-Ra St. Brown Josh Reynolds Marvin Jones Kalif Raymond Jameson Williams (suspended six games)

Tight end

Brock Wright Sam LaPorta James Mitchell

Kicker

Michael Badgley

Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions

1.12- Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

2.34 Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

3.68 Hendon Hooker, QB, Tenenssee

Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football

The Lions are committed to running the football, especially after drafting Gibbs. The rookie will receive get his fair share of touches this season with Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift both gone. Johnson will be able to use his ability as a receiver to create mismatches. Expect the rookie to get a higher workload as the season goes on.