Cowboys projected depth chart following 2023 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys finished last season with a 12-5 record, sitting in second place in the NFC East. They made it past the Tampa Bay Bucs in the Wild Card round but lost to the 49ers, 19-12, in the divisional game. They added some solid pieces in free agency like wide receiver Brandin Cooks and corner Stephon Gilmore, while parting ways with Ezekiel Elliott and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. With the draft in the rearview, let’s take a look at how their roster stacks up so far this offseason.

Here’s a look at the projected offensive depth chart for the 2023 Cowboys following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Cowboys depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Dak Prescott Cooper Rush Will Grier

Running back

Tony Pollard Malik Davis Ronald Jones Deuce Vaughn

Wide receiver

CeeDee Lamb Brandin Cooks Michael Gallup Jalen Tolbert KaVontae Turpin Simi Fehoko Jalen Brooks Dontario Drummond Dennis Houston

Tight end

Jake Ferguson Peyton Hendershot Luke Schoonmaker Sean McKeon

Kicker

Tristan Vizcaino

Biggest offensive NFL Draft additions

Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan

Asim Richards, OT, North Carolina

Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State

Player most impacted by NFL Draft for fantasy football

After letting Dalton Schultz walk during free agency, Jake Ferguson looks to be the TE1 for Mike McCarthy’s squad. They didn’t pick up any new tight ends during free agency, but they did draft Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker in the second round. Even though they received some flack for what some considered a reach, they’re hoping Schoonmaker can jump in as a pass catcher even though Michigan played a very run-heavy offense. If Schoonmaker can impress early on in the season, he could feasibly climb up the depth chart.